Willamson County Republicans choose state's attorney candidate after Zanotti announces resignation

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (WSIL) -- Brandon Zanotti began his career as Williamson County State's Attorney in 2014 in an interim role.
Zanotti would go on to win his first election in 2016 and re-election in 2020.
After eight years, Zanotti will end his term the way it started: in a non-election year.
The timing of this decision was 'just right' according to Willamson County Republican Party chairman Jeff Diederich.
"I know Mr. Zanotti has had aspirations for a number of different things," Diederich said.
Last year, Illinois Democratic U.S. Sens. Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin recommended three candidates, including Zanotti, to the White House for State's Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois.
That prompted county Republicans last month to choose Ted Hampson as its pick should Zanotti resign from office.
"Our organization took a vote to move forward if the opportunity presented itself if that office became vacant that we would move forward with Mr. Hampson," Diederich said. "We did that without fully knowing if and when Mr. Zanotti would depart that office."
The Williamson County Democratic Party is now searching for a candidate who'll replace Zanotti as an interim and run on the Democratic ticket in a special election in November.
Last month, Zanotti faced controversy after being charged with a DUI. Diederich says that incident had no impact on Zanotti's decision.
Diederich, who's running unopposed as the Republican candidate in the county sheriff's race, says he's looking forward to workign with a state's attorney that's tough on crime.
"We have to hold those who commit crime in Williamson County accountable," Diederich said. "It takes somebody that has the acumen and demeanor to fulfil the roles and duties of that office."
News 3 reached out to Zanotti for comment but could not be reached.