'Weathering the Storm' returns to Marion; keynote speaker focuses on mental health

MARION, Ill. (WSIL) -- For the first time since the pandemic, emergency response crews from southern Illinois gathered for a conference to promote disaster preparedness.
'Weathering The Storm' returned to the Pavilion in Marion after a three-year hiatus and was hosted by the Shawnee Preparedness and Response Coalition.
The conference holds seminars and sessions about first responder training while also offering demonstrations.
AIR-EVAC crews from Marion donated some time to show people how to properly create a landing zone for a helicopter en route to a scene.
Instructuors say that helicopter pilots prefer landing on the flattest land possible. They use ornage beacons that send signals to the pilot which help them navigate the landing.
"Make sure that if we're setting up a landing zone we are walking the ground that we're going to be landing the aircraft that there's no debris that we may fling up into the rotar blades," said Jessica Roberts, member of AIR-EVAC Lifeteam 35.
First responders are usually working in stressful situations which may affect their mental health.
Dr. Tania Glenn, the conference's keynote speaker, is a licenced practitioner who focuses on mitigating first responders' post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
"Between home life and work life what we have to do is we have to 100% focus on the resilience of our first responders to make sure that they can continue with their careers," said Glenn.
Kristina Lehman, the conference's chairperson, says the event reminds first responders that everyone works together under emergency situations.
"We have to rely on each other we are a team and these past few years have been so hard I think that really underlines why it is so important for us to get back together," said Lehman.
Dr. Glenn says in order to stay resilient, first responders should try to stay hydrated, watch their nutrition, get plenty of rest and exercise. Dr. Glenn adds that taking care of your life outside the job is also important.
"Our first responders, they're not robots. They have hearts and they have minds... while they have struggled also personally they've had to maintain a very strong professional role," said Dr. Glenn. "Just saying 'thank you for what you do' really means a lot to our first responders and really just acknowledges all the sacrifices they have made."