Veto session & Safe-T Act talks loom after Democrats sweep IL midterms

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (WSIL) -- The Illinois Democratic Party swept statewide races Tuesday night with fall veto sessions and Safe-T Act discussions around the corner.
Gov. JB Pritzker and Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton defeated Republican challengers Sen. Darren Bailey (R-Louisville) and Stephanie Trussell after the Associated Press declared Pritzker the winner minutes after polls closed.
Pritzker's victory came as no surprise to John Jackson, visiting professor at SIU's Paul Simon Public Policy Institute.
"The governor ran on his record and a clear majority of the people thought he had done a good job as governor," Jackson said.
Prtizker's cabinet, including Attorney General Kwame Raoul, Comptroller Susana Mendoza and Treasurer Michael Frerichs each won their respective races.
For the first time since 1999, Illinois will have a new Secretary of State as longtime incumbent Jesse White prepares to retire in January. Alex Giannoulias, a Democrat, beat out Republican Dan Brady to succeed White.
While the state experienced a 'blue wave', Jackson says southern Illinois races are closely following national trends.
"We are more and more looking like rural areas of this country... particularly looking like the South and I think to a large extent that's largely driven by cultural issues," Jackson said.
Williamson County will have its first Republican state's attorney since 1984 after Ted Hampson defeated incumbent Marcy Cascio-Hale Tuesday night.
The area as a whole may be voting Republican for a while as Democrats have mostly disppeared, according to Matt Lees, political science professor at Southeastern Illinois College.
"It's hard to see where something turns to shift this," Lees said. "You'd almost have to see a fundamental party realignment which only takes place every 50 or 60 years. At this point I don't see the tide turning back."
Bailey will serve the rest of his state senate term that expires in 2024. Jackson says Bailey is the face of Illinois' Republican Party and may use his notoriety to run for a potential congressional bid. Lees agrees.
"I think [Bailey's team] would like to remake the party in their image," Lees said. "The base has shifted to southern Illinois so you're going to be seeing more folks that have the cultural beliefs that Darren Bailey has."
With the midterms now over, Illinois lawmakers will head to Springfield for the fall veto sessions beginning November 15. The first session lasts through November 17. The second session is November 29 through December 1.
A big issue, according to Lees, is the talks to tweak the Safe-T Act which goes into effect January 1. Gov. Pritzker hasn't indicated what changes lawmakers will consider. Lees believes Pritzker is leaving room to negotiate.
"That tells me he's serious about making changes," Lees said. "I think he recognizes the number of states' attorneys, even those in his own party, that have raised some objections and concerns about this."