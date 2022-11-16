Trump to face tough test in 2024 race against Desantis, says SIC political science professor

(WSIL) -- Former President Donald Trump is trying to do something not seen in 130 years: becoming the second president to serve two non-consecutive terms.
Trump announced Tuesday night that he'd run for his second term in office though one professor predicts that the 2024 race could be Trump's toughest test yet.
Matt Lees, political science professor at Southeastern Illinois College, says the 2024 race will present a formidable challenge to Trump: Florida Gov. Ron Desantis.
"[Trump's] actually trailing Ron Desantis by double digits in [Ohio & New Hampshire]," Lees said. "There's a certain element of Trump fatigue in the country. In many respects it feels like he hasn't gone away."
Lees says Desantis' Election Day victory over his opponent by nearly 20 points could provide the Republican governor some momentum.
Plus, Lees adds, Desantis provides a fresh face for the GOP while parroting much of Trump's policies.
"[Desantis is] going to be a much different opponent for President Trump than what he faced with Jeb Bush," Lees said. "This is someone who's very much aligned with the conservative base of the party."
Former Vice President Mike Pence could also seek a run at the White House. Pence criticized Trump's action on January 6 as 'reckless' during an interview Monday night with ABC's David Muir.
Despite pending litigation surrounding the 45th president, Lees doesn't see Trump dropping out of the race. It's also unclear how the GOP will respond to Trump's third try at the presidency, Lees says.
"There's some Republican voters that fear that the amount of his negatives could be an overall drag on the overall Republican ticket," Lees said. "Republicans are going to have to coalesce around another candidate quickly to offer a legitimate challenge to Trump."
Grover Cleveland is the only U.S. president to serve two non-consecutive terms in office.
Cleveland won the election of 1884, serving as the 22nd president from 1885 to 1889. After losing in 1888, Cleveland won the election of 1892, serving as the 24th president from 1893 to 1897.