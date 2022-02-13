Traveling exhibit showcases history of civil, voting rights

JACKSON COUNTY, ILLINOIS (WSIL) -- Two displays open this weekend examining the pursuit of civil rights and the importance of voting.
The Illinois Freedom Project is a traveling exhibition that's making its final stop at the African American Museum in the University Mall in Carbondale.
It takes a closer look at the 200-year history of segregation, racism, and violence in the state.
Milton McDaniel Senior, who is co-founded the African American Museum and volunteer, says panels on the display tell stories of the struggle for Black Rights and is relevant of political discourse today.
"It's okay to complain about the situation that's going on here in the U.S., but if you don't vote, you don't have a complaint," McDaniel explains. "History is history, you can't erase it, you just to make the future a better place to live by looking back at the history and if you didn't like it, then only you can help change it, and change it for the better."
The Freedom Project is touring the state in conjunction with "Voices and Votes: Democracy in America."
That display is at the General John A Logan Museum in Murphysboro, and highlights America's history of Civic Action and its results.
Mike Jones, director of the John A Logan Museum, says it opens visitors up to asking questions about what voting means in society now.
"I watch a lot of news and it's all about votes, and restricting votes, or making voting more easy and that's kind of what this is about; it's about who can vote, how that decision was made," Jones adds. "It's timely think we all need to think about that. History is great to give us some perspective on what we're going through today."
Both exhibits are on display through March 19th. They're free and open to the public.