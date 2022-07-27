THRIVE program keeps youth on track

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MISSOURI (WSIL) -- The Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri is working to help locals caught in the cycle of poverty.
One way to do that is prevention such as making sure kids stay in school and become happy, healthy adults who contribute to the community.
Dr. Melissa Stickel, the Executive Director for the group says, the first step is identifying these youth ranging in age from 12 to 17.
"Particularly disconnected, vulnerable youth in our community who may not necessarily be connected with any other organization or any other program," she explains.
The hope is for these pre-teens and teens to join their program called Thrive. It centers around 40 developmental assets found by the Search Institute to put youth on track to become successful adults.
"These assets rang from being connected with school or having at least one person in their life who cares for them," Stickel says. "To even reading for pleasure and constructive use of time."
The Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri teaches these assets in fun ways like activities, group projects, community service and even field trips.
The hope is for these participants to learn while being uplifted emotionally.
"We just want to have fun with the kids but we also want them to know there's someone out there who cares for them, notices them, is thinking about them," Stickel says.
The Thrive program also reaches out to pre-teens and teens in the state's Division of Youth Services who are struggling with behavioral issues.
"It's not juvenile detention, it's a little bit different than that," she adds. "But they are essentially in state custody, placed in residential treatment."
While these participants also focus on the 40 developmental assets, the program's goal for them is different. It's leaving the Division of Youth Services with enough tools to return home and not have to go back.
