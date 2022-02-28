Residents fear war at home, feel U.S. shouldn't interfere in Russia-Ukraine crisis

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) -- Residents are split about what the U.S. should do in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
For Mary McGregor-Gibbs the invasion is a cause for concern and fears the conflict could leak into the U.S.
"[I'm worried about] a war," McGregor-Gibbs said. "What are we going to do? I don't know. I'm not the president and God bless him but this is bad. It is bad."
Her husband Harold looked at the menu as he agreed with his wife. But neither know what the best solution to this conflict is.
"I think something needs to be done with Russia. We can't let Russia overtake us," Harold Gibbs said. "I'm for Ukrainians trying to keep them out of their country."
But others like Darrell Burris believe the U.S. should prioritize domestic issues before handling international affairs. Burris says the U.S. can't be the world's police.
"Why are we more concerned about the Ukrainian border than we are our southern border?" Burris asked.
David Lightfoot, standing nearby with two other men, agreed with that sentiment.
"I think we ought to stay out of there and let them mind their own business," Lightfoot said. "We wouldn't have tolerated France or Britain to come over and fight for the Civil War for the south."
Pastor Cliff Waller of Dutch Ridge Baptist Church in Carbondale is calling for 'America to pray.' Waller likened the conflict to the biblical story of David versus Goliath.
Waller believes Ukraine, or David, will prevail. But he warns that the world is dealing with a Goliath in Vladimir Putin, a man Waller says walks in the shadow of Adolf Hitler.
"We have a Hitler spirit in Putin and you cannot reason with a person that is of his mentality," Waller said. "This is more than just a physical war. This is a spiritual war too."
In the end, Burris says all anyone can do is support Ukraine.
"Just pray for the Ukrainians and for the United States and in the end I think everything will be okay," Burris said.