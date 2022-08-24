Outdoor sports complex a step closer in Paducah

PADUCAH, KENTUCKY (WSIL) -- The dream of an outdoor sports complex is a step closer to reality.
The Paducah City Council met on August 23, 2022 where they introduced an interlocal agreement. It's between the City, McCracken County and the McCracken County Sports Tourism Commission.
The City will contribute $12.5 million in bond money. Originally, those funds were set for an indoor wellness center, but council members decided this outdoor complex is a better use of the money.
The county will also contribute $12.5 million to the project.
Mayor George Bray believes this will be a boost to the economy. He says sports tourism is a growing industry.
"There's a lot of folks who take their kids on the weekends to play soccer, baseball, softball, you name it, " he explains. "I believe this is something that's going to be excellent for our community."
He added more sports families coming to the complex could lead to more hotels being built. Tax money from those overnight stays would go back to the city, county, and sports tourism commission.
After the design and bidding process, there will be a construction period That's expected to last 18 months.
For more information on the sports complex, click here.