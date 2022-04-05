Mayor and city council races on ballot in Cape Girardeau municipal elections

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (WSIL) -- Residents are awaiting the results of Tuesday's municipal election that could decide key races including Cape Girardeau's next mayor.
Mayor Bob Fox is running for a second term and is being challenged by city councilwoman Stacy Kinder. Just under 7.5% of voters cast their ballots in the mayoral primary race in February.
Also on the ballot is the vote for city councilperson in Ward 2 between Tameka Randle and Steve Watkins. Randle took nearly 58% of the vote in her ward in the February primary.
Cape Girardeau resident Lyman Pitman was across the street from city hall stumping for Randle. Pitman is interested in more than just Randle's race.
"I'm also interested in the school board," Pitman said. "School boards are a hot topic nationally these days."
Resident Julie Harter says this year's elections weren't different than previous ones, minus one notable exception.
"I didn't have to waer a mask," Harter said. "[Elections have] always been [smooth]. Well, most of the time."
Pitman says residents have more power voting in local elections than they do in the general election and hopes people will vote and make themselves heard.
"This is the level at which we really have some impact," Pitman said. "Let your city council person know what your'e worried about so that you have some effect on what's happening."
