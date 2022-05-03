Leaked abortion document polarizes southern Illinois residents; may shake up election debates

CARBONDALE, Ill. (WSIL) -- Roe v. Wade's potential reversal has pro-choice supporters worried while pro-life activists say it's a win for unborn children.
But the leaked document could also shake up the political landscape just months from the November general election.
John Shaw, director of the Paul Simon Public Policy Institute at SIU-Carbondale, says the GOP has fought for decades to reverse the Roe v. Wade decision. But Shaw remains uncertain whether the GOP actually wanted it to happen.
"I'm sure in many cases it was a sincere conviction," Shaw said. "They may get what they've been asking for and I don't know that they're fully preprared for the backlash that is likely to ensue in American life if this ruling goes down as it seems like it will."
Shaw says the leak has the potential to shift debate topics ahead of the elections. COVID-19, inflation, gas prices and now abortion are set to be the lead topics heading into the fall but Shaw says that could change depending on how the War in Ukraine plays out.
The leak sent waves of concern to SIU students preparing for their final exams. Graduate student Melissa Perez, of Elgin, is studying to be a physician's assistant.
"I'm scared for my [future] patients," Perez said. "It could impact many lives and mostly the lives of women and I feel like the people in the court room that make these decisions don't know what that entails."
SIU freshman Makaela Kyles, of Collinsville, says each woman should have the choice to get an abortion, regardless of what state they're in.
"There's so many different scenarios and reasons why women would get an abortion," Kyles said. "I don't think it's right that they can just tell us that we have to keep a fetus."
But women like Christine Mize are hopeful for Roe V. Wade's reveresal. Mize is president of the Jackson County Right To Life group.
"I had an abortion when I was in college 40 years ago... I wish I didn't. It was the only child I ever had," Mize said. "There's a lot of people out there who would like to adopt a baby and again it's a human life and I think it deserves a chance to be lived and be loved.
Carbondale resident and SIU student Carmella Cesario worries about the implications of the leak and the future ramifications for women.
"I know it's just a leak and it might not be final," Cesario said. "It's possible that someone's going to change their opinion but I kind of doubt it at this point."
Carterville resident Heather Shea says a woman should have the right to choose to get an abortion and worries that there's not enough attention given to foster children.
"I'm concerned about what women are going to do to get that abortion anyways whether it's legal or not they're going to try and get it," Shea said. "People need help. Children in the system need help way more than unborn fetuses."