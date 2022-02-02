 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST
THURSDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation is possible. Total snow and
sleet accumulations of 2 to 5 inches, and ice accumulations of
one tenth of an inch with locally higher amounts possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Missouri and southern Illinois.
This area is generally along and west of a line from Dexter,
Missouri to Harrisburg, Carmi and West Salem, Illinois.

* WHEN...Now until midnight CST Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Scattered power outages and some tree damage are
possible due to the ice and wind. Travel due to the snow, sleet,
and freezing rain could be nearly impossible and should be
avoided unless absolutely necessary. The hazardous conditions
could impact those travelers during tonight's commute and again
during the morning and evening commutes on Thursday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The period of greatest concern for the
accumulation of mixed precipitation will be now through noon on
Thursday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Lawmakers react to Governor JB Pritzker's budget address

Pritzker Budget Address 2.2.22

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WSIL) -- Gov. JB Pritzker's proposed budget address received swift reaction from state senate Republicans.

GOP leaders aired their concerns minutes after the governor's speech where he proposed increased funding for higher education, behavioral health and public safety.

Gov. Pritzker also proposed $1 billion for one-time relief for grocery, gas and property taxes thanks to a $1.7 billion surplus from last fiscal year. The governor also proposed freezing the gas tax next fiscal year.

That statement raised eyebrows within the GOP. Sen. Terri Bryant (R-Murphysboro) says the proposal violates the 'lockbox amendment' of the Rebuild Illinois Act.

The amendment states that revenue from the act will go towards repairing roads and bridges. The gas tax is expected to increase 

Bryant says Republicans haven't been given a seat at the table to offer their ideas.

"Republicans have a very good proposal for how to give relief at the pump. It's real money. It wouldn't take from the lockbox," Bryant said. "It would give taxpayers some relief and also not steal from our road funds."

Bryant and other GOP senators called Gov. Pritzker's temporary relief proposition 'an election year gimmick'. The group wants the governor to consider legislation that would make the relief permanent. 

A vote on the proposed budget is expected in the spring.

