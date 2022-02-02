Lawmakers react to Governor JB Pritzker's budget address

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WSIL) -- Gov. JB Pritzker's proposed budget address received swift reaction from state senate Republicans.
GOP leaders aired their concerns minutes after the governor's speech where he proposed increased funding for higher education, behavioral health and public safety.
Gov. Pritzker also proposed $1 billion for one-time relief for grocery, gas and property taxes thanks to a $1.7 billion surplus from last fiscal year. The governor also proposed freezing the gas tax next fiscal year.
That statement raised eyebrows within the GOP. Sen. Terri Bryant (R-Murphysboro) says the proposal violates the 'lockbox amendment' of the Rebuild Illinois Act.
The amendment states that revenue from the act will go towards repairing roads and bridges. The gas tax is expected to increase
Bryant says Republicans haven't been given a seat at the table to offer their ideas.
"Republicans have a very good proposal for how to give relief at the pump. It's real money. It wouldn't take from the lockbox," Bryant said. "It would give taxpayers some relief and also not steal from our road funds."
Bryant and other GOP senators called Gov. Pritzker's temporary relief proposition 'an election year gimmick'. The group wants the governor to consider legislation that would make the relief permanent.
A vote on the proposed budget is expected in the spring.