Kentucky, Missouri capitol domes light up Blue and Yellow in support of Ukraine

(WSIL) -- Gov. Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear announced that they will light the dome of the Kentucky State Capitol blue and the front of the Governor’s Mansion yellow Tuesday and Wednesday as a show of support for the people of Ukraine.
“This should be a time of unity for all those who champion democracy and the rule of law,” said Gov. Beshear. “Russia’s unprovoked and escalating military attack on Ukraine is a reminder that freedom and self-determination should never be taken for granted by any of us. Britainy and I invite Kentuckians to join us in showing support for the people of Ukraine and praying for peace.”
Missouri Governor Mike Parson also announced that the Missouri Capitol Dome is lighting up in support of Ukraine.
"In the face of unprovoked Russian aggression, Ukrainians refuse to back down or cower to a dictator. Missouri stands with and supports Ukraine, as the world again learns that freedom is not free. Democracy is a threat to power-hungry oppressors, and for that same reason, we must always protect it.
Teresa and I continue to pray for the people of Ukraine, all innocent lives put in harms way, and a quick resolution to peace that protects the sovereignty and freedom of Ukraine."
Last week, Gov. Beshear asked for unity and said, “It’s time for America to be united, every single one of us, against this external threat. We’re tough enough – we’ve proven it the last couple years. We can take on whatever is out there, but we must be resolute, and now is the time for patriotism.”