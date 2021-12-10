Jackson: GOP frontrunner for IL governor's race still unclear

You are the owner of this article.
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

TORNADO WATCH 559 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 AM CST FOR THE
FOLLOWING LOCATIONS

IL
.    ILLINOIS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

ALEXANDER            CLINTON             EDWARDS
FAYETTE              FRANKLIN            GALLATIN
HAMILTON             HARDIN              JACKSON
JEFFERSON            JOHNSON             MARION
MASSAC               PERRY               POPE
PULASKI              SALINE              UNION
WABASH               WASHINGTON          WAYNE
WHITE                WILLIAMSON

Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 AM CST
FOR WESTERN WHITE...WAYNE...SOUTHEASTERN JEFFERSON...NORTHEASTERN
WILLIAMSON...NORTHWESTERN SALINE...HAMILTON AND SOUTHEASTERN FRANKLIN
COUNTIES...

At 1215 AM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from Wayne City to 7 miles northwest of Mcleansboro to near
Thompsonville, moving northeast at 80 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...
Carmi, Fairfield, Mcleansboro, Norris City, Wayne City, Bluford,
Enfield, Thompsonville, Dahlgren, Jeffersonville, Belle Rive, Sims,
Mill Shoals, Broughton, Springerton, Mount Erie, Keenes, Golden Gate,
Macedonia and Belle Prairie City.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CST for south central,
southern and southeastern Illinois. A Tornado Watch also remains in
effect until 500 AM CST for south central, southern and southeastern
Illinois.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


TORNADO...POSSIBLE;
HAIL...0.75IN;
WIND...60MPH

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 559 IN
EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 19 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS

EDWARDS

IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS

ALEXANDER             FRANKLIN              GALLATIN
HAMILTON              HARDIN                JACKSON
JEFFERSON             JOHNSON               MASSAC
PERRY                 POPE                  PULASKI
SALINE                UNION                 WABASH
WAYNE                 WHITE                 WILLIAMSON

IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA

POSEY

IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA

GIBSON                PIKE                  SPENCER
VANDERBURGH           WARRICK

IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 19 COUNTIES

IN WESTERN KENTUCKY

BALLARD               CALDWELL              CALLOWAY
CARLISLE              CRITTENDEN            DAVIESS
FULTON                GRAVES                HENDERSON
HICKMAN               HOPKINS               LIVINGSTON
LYON                  MARSHALL              MCCRACKEN
MCLEAN                TRIGG                 UNION
WEBSTER

IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI

BOLLINGER             CAPE GIRARDEAU        MISSISSIPPI
PERRY                 SCOTT

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBION, BARDWELL, BENTON, BOONVILLE,
CADIZ, CAIRO, CALHOUN, CAPE GIRARDEAU, CARBONDALE, CARMI,
CHARLESTON, CLINTON, DIXON, EDDYVILLE, ELIZABETHTOWN, EVANSVILLE,
FAIRFIELD, FORT BRANCH, GOLCONDA, GRAYVILLE, HARRISBURG,
HENDERSON, HERRIN, HICKMAN, JACKSON, JONESBORO, MADISONVILLE,
MARBLE HILL, MARION, MAYFIELD, MCLEANSBORO, METROPOLIS,
MORGANFIELD, MOUND CITY, MOUNT CARMEL, MOUNT VERNON, MURPHYSBORO,
MURRAY, OWENSBORO, PADUCAH, PERRYVILLE, PETERSBURG,
PINCKNEYVILLE, POSEYVILLE, PRINCETON, ROCKPORT, SHAWNEETOWN,
SIKESTON, SMITHLAND, VIENNA, WEST FRANKFORT, WEST SALEM,
AND WICKLIFFE.

Jackson: GOP frontrunner for IL governor's race still unclear

  • Updated
  • 0
Springfield Capitol building

(WSIL) -- Illinois Republicans still have no clear frontrunner for next year's governor's race according to an SIU political analyst.

John Jackson, visiting professor at the Paul Simon Public Policy Institute, called Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Taylorville) a 'wild card' in September.

Last week, Davis announced he would run for a sixth term as congressman, forgoing the governor's race. 

Jackson says Davis' decision wasn't much of a surprise considering how Democrats drew the congressional maps. Rodney represents Illinois' 13th district, which starts in the Metro East area and extends into Champaign.

The new maps favor Davis' district and creates a safe seat for Republicans according to Jackson.

Without Davis as a gubernatorial candidate, Jackson says there's a lack of high-profile candidates with congressional experience. Jackson believes the search for a frontrunner could be a tough task for Republicans in the coming months.

"They just don't have that in the current crop that has announced," Jackson said. "They still may be searching for somebody like that but it's not clear that there's any name on the horizon right now."

Sen. Darren Bailey (R-Louisville), former senator Paul Schimpf, businessman Gary Rabine and venture capitalist Jesse Sullivan formally announced their intent to run for Illinois governor.

They all face off in the primary happening June 28. The general election is November 8.

