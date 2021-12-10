Jackson: GOP frontrunner for IL governor's race still unclear

Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 AM CST FOR WESTERN WHITE...WAYNE...SOUTHEASTERN JEFFERSON...NORTHEASTERN WILLIAMSON...NORTHWESTERN SALINE...HAMILTON AND SOUTHEASTERN FRANKLIN COUNTIES... At 1215 AM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Wayne City to 7 miles northwest of Mcleansboro to near Thompsonville, moving northeast at 80 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Carmi, Fairfield, Mcleansboro, Norris City, Wayne City, Bluford, Enfield, Thompsonville, Dahlgren, Jeffersonville, Belle Rive, Sims, Mill Shoals, Broughton, Springerton, Mount Erie, Keenes, Golden Gate, Macedonia and Belle Prairie City. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CST for south central, southern and southeastern Illinois. A Tornado Watch also remains in effect until 500 AM CST for south central, southern and southeastern Illinois. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && TORNADO...POSSIBLE; HAIL...0.75IN; WIND...60MPH