Jackson: GOP frontrunner for IL governor's race still unclear

(WSIL) -- Illinois Republicans still have no clear frontrunner for next year's governor's race according to an SIU political analyst.
John Jackson, visiting professor at the Paul Simon Public Policy Institute, called Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Taylorville) a 'wild card' in September.
Last week, Davis announced he would run for a sixth term as congressman, forgoing the governor's race.
Jackson says Davis' decision wasn't much of a surprise considering how Democrats drew the congressional maps. Rodney represents Illinois' 13th district, which starts in the Metro East area and extends into Champaign.
The new maps favor Davis' district and creates a safe seat for Republicans according to Jackson.
Without Davis as a gubernatorial candidate, Jackson says there's a lack of high-profile candidates with congressional experience. Jackson believes the search for a frontrunner could be a tough task for Republicans in the coming months.
"They just don't have that in the current crop that has announced," Jackson said. "They still may be searching for somebody like that but it's not clear that there's any name on the horizon right now."
Sen. Darren Bailey (R-Louisville), former senator Paul Schimpf, businessman Gary Rabine and venture capitalist Jesse Sullivan formally announced their intent to run for Illinois governor.
They all face off in the primary happening June 28. The general election is November 8.