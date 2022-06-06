"It's for all that didn't make it home": Part of Route 146 dedicated to fallen soldier

UNION COUNTY, Ill. (WSIL) -- A stretch of Illinois Route 146 between Anna and Vienna will now serve as a path of remembrance, honoring National Guard Sgt. Brian M. Romines.
Romines, of Simpson, Illinois, died June 5, 2005 after a roadside bombing in Iraq.
Though Romines died 17 years ago, the state and surrounding communities are still remembering him.
The fallen soldier's mom, Melinda Clary reached out to Rep. Patrick Windhorst (R-Metropolis) for a way to honor not only her son but others who lost their lives serving.
"This isn't just for Brian. It's for all who didn't make it home and we want it to represent all of them. I wish they could all have this same honor and dignity and respect." says Clary.
At the fairground's grandstands, Clary and others who knew Romines gathered to observe Monday's dedication ceremony. The dedication has been a long time coming, says Clary.
Rep. Windhorst said it was an honor to play a role in realizing the dedication ceremony.
"Last year the House passed it and once the House passed the motion, then it went to the Senate and from then, once passed, it went to the Illinois Department of Transportation." says Windhorst. "It was actually passed through the Senate this year. The motion has been in the works for about two or three years now."
Windhorst adds it's something he was happy to help with.
"Individuals who are willing to put themselves in the armed services to put their lives on the line for us and our freedoms, it means a lot that I can play a small part in honoring that sacrifice."
Romines began basic training in 2002 and completed it by 2004, when he was deployed to Iraq as an Army National Guardsman. He served under the 123rd Field Artillery Unit.
"He was your typical teenager. Never was really in a lot of trouble, but he was mischievous and just always smiling. Always smiling." explains Clary.
"I tried to get him to stay. I hate that he didn't make it back, but I'm glad that the others did."
Clary tells News 3 it will be a nice memory when she drives along Route 146, to know communities are still showing dedication to her son.
IDOT installed eight new signs that say "Sergeant Brian Romines Memorial Highway". There are four on the eastbound side and four on the westbound side.