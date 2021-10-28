IL lawmakers tackle Right of Conscience Act, abortion as veto session winds down

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WSIL) -- One of the last abortion barriers in Illinois could soon crumble with the stroke of the governor's pen.
House Bill 370 would repeal the Parental Notification of Abortion Act of 1995 (PNA). The law requires doctors to notify a parent or guardian of an abortion request made by a minor-- age 17 and younger-- within 48 hours of the request.
The bill passed the House Wednesday night by a 62-51-3 vote without Republican support. It now heads to the desk of Gov. JB Pritzker, who said he supports the PNA repeal.
Rep. Avery Bourne (R-Litchfield) says the repeal will damage families.
"There is nothing more basic than a parent and child relationship where the parent has the right to know what's happening," Bourne said. "Not to control it, not to make the decision for the daughter but to know."
But Democratic supporters say the bill will help young women who are stuck in dysfunctional situations. Rep. Jennifer Gong-Gershowitz (D-Glenview) says the bill can benefit child sex trafficking victims sold by their families.
"Repealing PNA will help those who can't trust their parents receive the help and reproductive health care they need as is their right," Gong-Gershowitz said."
But parents tell News 3 that a female minor is not in the right frame of mind to consider having an abortion.
"I definitely think that I have the right to know as a mother what's going on with them and I think any other mother would want to know too," said Kim Sloan, of Herrin.
Herrin resident Angelina Makely agrees.
"I think we do need as parents to be more involved in our children's activity and what's going on in the real world because everything is so messed up right now," Makely said.
The bill also creates a 20-member task force comprised of lawmakers and minors. The group must create a report that identifies existing and needed reources for pregnant and parenting youth and youth seeking reproductive healthcare.
The group must be selected by August 31, 2022. The group must present it's final report by July 1, 2023. The act itself would expire January 1, 2024.
RIGHT OF CONSCIENCE ACT
Gov. Pritzker could have another bill reach his desk by the end of Thursday night.
Senate Bill 1169 is currently awaiting a vote by the Illinois Senate. It passed the House Wednesday night by a 64-52-2 vote.
John Jackson, a visiting professor at the Paul Simon Public Policy Institute at Southern Illinois University-Carbondale, says the bill clarifies the Health Care Right of Conscience Act.
"This just makes it clear that COVID vaccines can be required by governments and can be required by private enterprise," Jackson said. "Of course your recourse is you go work somewhere else."
The bill states that vaccine requirements from entities like schools, employers, state and local governments do not violate the act because they help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
Jackson expects the bill to pass and eventually be signed into law. A mountain of lawsuits is expected, Jackson says, but they'll most likely fail in court.