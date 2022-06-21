Franklin County prepares for IL primaries amid lack of interest in small races

THOMPSONVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) -- For more than 50 years James Kerley has served as the precinct commiteeperson for Cave Township, one of the poorest areas in Franklin County.
"I enjoy being around people doing community services... As long as I'm able to walk," Kerley said.
There's a lack of enthusiasm behind running for positions like Kerley's. In Franklin County's primary ballot a number of committeeperson spots are empty on both Republican and Democratic parties.
If some of those positions are still blank after the November election, Kerley says it's up to the county and the precincts to find volunteers. But there's not many of them
"If I can get somebody that wants to work. That's the problem getting someone that wants to volunteer and put in the time."
More than likely, those volunteers would be from the Republican Party. Illinois has undergone a geographical party realignment the past 30 years, leading to a dissapation of southern Illinois Democrats.
Kerley says the agenda posed by national Democrats have hurt Democrats in local, highly-Republican areas. Kerley says there needs to be a change in messaging.
"When we go to tell and dictating teachers that they've got to start teaching sexuality to kindergarten and first graders it's not right," Kerley said.
Kerley hopes more efforts can be done by both parties to reach across the aisle. Bipartisanship is a lesson Kerley learned from his mentor in 1970.
"He said you have to trade horses to survive," Kerley said. "You got to get along with your neighbors and the other side to survive."