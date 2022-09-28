Early voting begins Thrusday across Illinois; County clerk offers instructions to voters

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (WSIL) -- There's 40 days until the November general election but Illinois voters will get to fill their ballots early.
Early voting begins across the state Thursday, an option that gained popularity during the pandemic, according to Jackson County Clerk Frank Byrd.
If you've never voted before, Byrd says there are a couple of things you'll need to register: a photo ID, either driver's license or state ID, and proof of address, for example a bank statement or utility bill.
If you're already registered to vote, you'll be asked to verify your signature.
In this election cycle, the county has received about 3,900 requests for early ballots, according to Byrd. About 2,200 have been returned and roughly 1,700 will be sent out.
Byrd says if you choose not to vote early and instead vote at your designated polling place, you must return the ballot to the election judge, or your vote may take a while to process.
"If they don't surrender their ballot to the election judge we don't know for sure if it's in the mail so we're not going to be able to let them vote regularly,
Byrd said. "They'd have to vote provisionally and that's not counted until 14 days after the election."
Early voting begins Thursday at local county courthouses. The Jackson County Courthouse in Murphysboro will be open 8 a.m.- 4 p.m. on weekdays. A list below shows the opening of future early voting sites in the county.