Dozens attend Carbondale rally to support Ukraine; Student wants world to stop Vladimir Putin

CARBONDALE, Ill. (WSIL) -- Russia's invasion of Ukraine is entering its third week with no end in sight, bringing concern to Ukrainian-born students at SIU-Carbondale.
Diana Butsko is from Kiev, Ukraine studying to get her master's degree in political science. Butsko spoke about Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's speech where he said 'I see no sense in life if it cannot stop deaths.'
Butsko says she is proud that Ukraine has a president like Zelenskyy who has stuck with his people and remains strong amid continued bombings across the country.
"He demonstrates this leadership that people around the world can only dream about and Ukrainians are very thankful," Butsko said.
Since the invasion, the U.S. and numerous other countries have condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to attack Ukraine. President Joe Biden called Putin a 'war criminal' in an address on Wednesday.
Butsko says while she's grateful that the world is responding through economic sanctions, she doesn't believe it will be enough to stop Putin or the Kremlin.
"Putin would rather starve his nation to death than to give up on Ukraine," Butsko said.
Butsko was among the more than 70 people who attended a rally for Ukraine outside of Pulliam Hall at the SIU campus. She spoke about the importance of urgency in responding to Putin's attacks on Ukraine.
While western nations have voiced their support for Ukraine, Butsko says it won't be enough to end the violence.
"If don't stop Putin in Ukraine he will go further and there will be less and less democracy," Butsko said. "If we don't stop Putin in Ukraine the free world collapses on itself."
The invasion has sent gas prices skyrocketing and Butsko says it could spawn a food supply crisis since Ukraine and Russia produce one-third of the world's wheat.
"There may be hunger even in Africa, Middle Eastern countries. This crisis impacts all countries," Butsko said.
At Wednesday night's rally, speakers like Carbondale Mayor Mike Henry spoke to offer the city's support for Ukraine. SIU-C Chancellor Austin Lane also shared remarks, adding 'Salukis stand with Ukraine.'
Anna resident Barbara Smith wore a flower crown made by her late grandmother, who was Ukrainian, and held a large Ukrainian flag in honor of her father.
Smith believes closing Ukraine's skies to stop Russia's air strikes may not have much impact and believes countries should keep directly offering resources to Ukraine.
"We need to try to get them some fighter jets that we need to get them to Poland and get them delivered to Ukraine and hopefully they can keep fighting because they will fight," Smith said. "Slava Ukraini. Glory to Ukraine."
Butsko fears if she returns home soon there will be nothing left. But there is hope she says, and a fight and drive that will keep Ukrainians alive
"We're not going to agree for just the neutral stages and say 'okay Russia thank you for invading us and we'll do whatever you want'," Butsko said. "The only way we can gain peace is through victory... [Ukrainians] will fight for that."