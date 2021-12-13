Death toll in Kentucky rises to 74; more than 100 still missing

(WSIL) -- At least 74 people in Kentucky have died after a weekend tornado outbreak across eight states flattened homes and businesses in the Midwest and South.
Gov. Andy Beshear told reporters the death toll figures come from emergency management officials and may differ from what county coroners are reporting.
Of the 74 people that have died, only 5 have not been positively identified at this time.
"Again, we expect this death toll to continue to grow," the governor said at a Monday afternoon news conference.
This was the deadliest 24 hours in December for tornadoes on record. Here's what else we know about the storms
When announcing the age range of those who lost their lives, Governor Beshear got choked up.
"The age range is...is 5 months to 86 years. 6 are younger than 18." he said.
In addition to the deaths, 109 residents remain unaccounted for, Beshear said.
448 National Guard members are assisting with rescue and recovery efforts.
Any family members of missing loved ones should report to the office building of His House Ministries to provide a reference standard to law enforcement for identification purposes. His House Ministries is located at 1250 KY-303 in Mayfield. Anyone who needs assistance in getting to His House Ministries can call 859-267-7775.
Governor Beshear said in 18 counties, there was significant damage reported and more than 1,000 homes damaged or destroyed. Around 30,000 homes are still without power.