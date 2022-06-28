Darren Bailey wins Republican nomination for Illinois Governor

WASHINGTON (AP) — Darren Bailey wins Republican nomination for governor in Illinois primary election.
Bailey will now represent the Republicans when he fights to become Governor in November.
Bailey defeated five other Republicans to win the nomination. The farmer from Xenia is a staunch abortion opponent who received former President Donald Trump’s endorsement Saturday.
Bailey raised his statewide profile during the pandemic by opposing Pritzker’s COVID-19 measures. He sued Pritzker over a stay-at-home order the governor issued, and was escorted off the floor of the Legislature for refusing to wear a mask.
ILGOP Chairman Don Tracy had also gave a strong endorsement for the Republican nominee, as he said in a press release "Darren Bailey is a man of deep integrity who has spent his time in elected office taking on the Illinois status quo and championing the rights and interests of taxpayers, small businesses, and parents."