Congressman Kinzinger, family receive death threat for rep's participation in Jan. 6 committee

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois Congressman Adam Kinzinger (R-Illinois) said he's received a death threat for participating in the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
He posted the letter on Twitter and spoke about it on ABC's "This Week with George Stephanopoulos."
Here is the letter. Addressed to my wife, sent to my home, threatening the life of my family. The Darkness is spreading courtesy of cowardly leaders fearful of truth. Is the what you want @GOP? Pastors?— Adam Kinzinger🇺🇦🇺🇸✌️ (@AdamKinzinger) June 19, 2022
Kinzinger, a Republican from Channahon, said the threat was mailed to his house a couple days ago.
"I'm not worried personally. ... It threatens to execute me as well as my wife and 5-month-old child," he said. "I've never seen or had anything like that. It was sent from the local area. I don't worry, but now that I have a wife and kids it's a little different. There are people that -- there's violence in the future, I'm going to tell you. And until we get a grip on telling people the truth, we can't expect any differently."