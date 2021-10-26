Congressional maps, school gun safety courses kickoff final week of IL Fall Veto Sessions

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WSIL) -- The bipartisan House Redistricting Committee kicked off the second week of the fall veto sessions with a discussion on the proposed congressional maps.
Seven witnesses testified before the committee Tuesday morning to speak on both sides of the map debate.
One witness said the map is compact and focuses on community districts while another wished to see geographical changes to reflect their area's issues.
A third witness, who identified himself as a Democrat, said the map pushes the idea that the votes of Illinoisans don't matter.
Republican leaders on the committee criticized the map-drawing process as a sham that focuses on political interests instead of community input.
"They pit voters against each other. The dilute the impact that voters in different communities.... can hope to have for their elected officials," Rep. Tom Demmer (R-Dixon) said. "It's a sham. It's unfair. It's undemocratic and it should not happen in this capitol.
The maps were unveiled 11 days ago just days before the start of the veto session. The maps would expand Congressman Mike Bost's (R-Murphysboro) district while shrinking Congreswoman Mary Miller's (R-Oakland).
The hearing ended with Demmer asking chairperson Rep. Elizabeth Hernandez (D-Chicago) when lawmakers should expect to see legislation on the proposed maps.
Hernandez responded by saying they'll wait to reflect on Tuesday's feedback before bringing forth that legislation.
GUN SAFETY COURSES BILL
Also on Tuesday, the House Executive Committee met to discuss House Bill 3173. That bill would allow elementary and high schools to add gun safety courses to their curriculums or after school programs.
In April, the bill passed the House via unanimous vote. Rep. Dave Severin (R-Benton) says creating gun safety courses is common sense.
"It gives the children an opportunity to understand the safety... importance and the seriousness of guns," Severin said.
The committee was scheulded to hear the bill but adjourned its meeting after six minutes.
During that time, the commitee approved an amendment to a bill that creates guidelines for students who are victims of sexual abuse.
Severin expects lawmaker to return to the gun safety course bill before the veto sessions end on Thursday.