Carbondale City Council passes $72 million budget

CARBONDALE, ILLINOIS (WSIL) -- In their first in-person meeting since the beginning of the pandemic, council members unanimously pass a $72 million budget for Fiscal Year 2023.
The city is spending the most on Community Investments at nearly $20 million, which is for things like public buildings, the city's parking system, streets, sidewalks and special projects.
Next, is Public Works at $14.5 million. This departments oversees water treatment, street maintenance, and the sewer systems.
Another department to see high funding is the police department at $9.2 million. Goals this year are to start a body-camera program to comply with the state's new law. The criminal justice reform package says police departments must have body cams by 2025.
Another goal is to install more surveillance cameras, improve lighting, and have additional patrols in the downtown area.
Some other areas to note:
- $7 million to the general government
- $5.5 million to debt service
- $3.5million to the fire department
During public comment, one resident wondered why this operating budget is significantly higher than in recent years where it hovered around $40 million.
The council said fiscal year 2023's budget includes the Southern Illinois Multimodal Station. This project will demolish the Amtrak station and build a new station, allowing for multiple transportation opportunities at one central location.
For the station, the City of Carbondale received a federal grant of $13.9 as well as a state grant of $2.8 million.
While the city is starting to see revenue return to pre-pandemic levels, there are some areas of concern such as Southern Illinois University Carbondale enrollment and population loss.
Unless more students attend the university and the city keeps residents, council members expect revenue to remain flat in future years.
This budget will go into effect May 1, 2022 through April 30, 2023.
To read the full budget click here or watch the council meeting on the city's Facebook page.