Bill to create grants for struggling IL hotels gains bipartisan support

(WSIL) -- A pair of bills aimed at helping struggling hotels in Illinois is gaining steam in the state legislature.
The Hotel Jobs Recovery Plan (HB 5690, SB 4184) would set aside $250 million in state funds received through the American Rescue Plan for the state's hotels.
If the bill becomes law, hotels would be eligible for one-time grants worth $1,500 for each hotel room.
Michael Jacobson, president and CEO of the Illinois Hotel & Lodging Association, says this will help a struggling industry get back on its feet.
Since 2019, Illinois lost 40% of its hotel jobs, or 21,000 employees, according to the American Hotel & Lodging Association. The losses cost the state $5.4 billion in room revenue and $1 billion in local and state tax revenue since 2020.
"Hotels are one of the only sectors of hospitality that were left out of any dedicated support program through the [federal government]," Jacobson said. "Hotels... and more importantly our employees have been left out to dry."
Two Chicago Democratic lawmakers introduced the bills within the past month and has garnered Republican support from two southern Illinois house lawmakers.
Rep. Paul Jacobs (R-Pomona) says while the bill won'tmake up for all profits lost in the pandemic, it will give hotel owners a break and help them 'get out of their mortgage problems and then continue to be open.'
Rep. Dave Severin (R-Benton) also supports the bill, adding this will help bring tourism dollars to the region.
"It's something that we can do to help businesses in southern Illinois to get back to where they need to be," Severin said.
Eighty-percent of the bill would be required to be used on payroll costs including wages and benefits, and healthcare for employees.
The bill currently sits in the committee stage in both chambers of the state legislature.