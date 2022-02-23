 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Moderate to at times heavy mixed precipitation
expected. Ice accumulations from two tenths to near one half
of an inch likely from southeast Missouri into far west
Kentucky, and near or slightly less than one quarter of an
inch the rest of southeast Missouri into southwest Illinois.
Sleet accumulations up to one half inch in portions of
southeast Missouri and southern Illinois. Minor sleet
accumulations across west Kentucky.

* WHERE...All of southeast Missouri, the Purchase Area of
western Kentucky and southern Illinois generally west of
Interstate 57 and 24.

* WHEN...Now until 6 PM Thursday.

* IMPACTS...A few power outages and minor tree damage are likely
due to the ice. Travel could be hazardous. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Most of the ice and sleet accumulation
should be tonight into early Thursday morning. For the rest of
the day Thursday, temperatures should rise above freezing and
transition the precipitation over to all rain, except for
those areas from the Ozark Foothills into southwest Illinois.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

&&

Biden's SCOTUS pick may not get much GOP support, says political analyst

  • Updated
SCOTUS 2022 favorites

(WSIL) -- President Joe Biden plans to stick to his word and announce a nominee to the Supreme Court before the end of the month.

Biden is expected to nominate a Black woman to the nation's highest court as Black History Month comes to a close. It would be the first time in U.S. history that a Black woman becomes of SCOTUS judge, if she's confirmed.

Reports say Biden has interviewed a number of candidates including Ketanji Brown Jackson, Leondra Kruger and J. Michelle Childs.

Whomever the president picks may not garner much GOP support, according to John Shaw, director of the Paul Simon Public Policy Institute at SIU-Carbondale.

"I think he would like to have a nominee that could get at least some Republican support not only to ease confirmation but also so it's not perceived as just YET another Supreme Court nominee who is a partisan," Shaw said.

