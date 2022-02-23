Biden's SCOTUS pick may not get much GOP support, says political analyst

(WSIL) -- President Joe Biden plans to stick to his word and announce a nominee to the Supreme Court before the end of the month.
Biden is expected to nominate a Black woman to the nation's highest court as Black History Month comes to a close. It would be the first time in U.S. history that a Black woman becomes of SCOTUS judge, if she's confirmed.
Reports say Biden has interviewed a number of candidates including Ketanji Brown Jackson, Leondra Kruger and J. Michelle Childs.
Whomever the president picks may not garner much GOP support, according to John Shaw, director of the Paul Simon Public Policy Institute at SIU-Carbondale.
"I think he would like to have a nominee that could get at least some Republican support not only to ease confirmation but also so it's not perceived as just YET another Supreme Court nominee who is a partisan," Shaw said.