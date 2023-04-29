 Skip to main content
Woman killed, two others hurt in two car crash in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (WSIL) -- Police are investigating after a crash left a woman dead and two others in a hospital.

Officers responded to the area of Route 148 and Cherryville Lane east of Waltonville around 3 p.m. Friday for a crash involving two cars according to Sheriff Jeff Bullard.

Two people were ejected from a vehicle after a two-car collision. Lanetta Lomelino, 47, of Sesser was pronounced dead at the scene. Her husband, David, was flown to St. Louis University.

Lomelino is was listed in critical condition as of Friday night. Christopher Sherrow, 48, of Bowling Green, Missouri was the driver of the second vehicle. Sherrow was taken to a local hospital before being taken to SLU.

Sherrow was listed as critically unstable according to Bullard. The crash shut down traffic on Route 148 for about four hours.

