West Frankfort man due in court for motorcycle theft, 'croak' possession charges

MARION, Ill. (WSIL) -- A West Frankfort man is having a preliminary hearing in Williamson County next month for drug and theft charges.
Sheriff's deputies say they witnessed Levi J. Flute, 27, of West Frankfort, driving a motorcycle north on Otis Street from DeYoung Street in Marion around 9:08 p.m. Saturday August 12 according to a news release.
Deputies pulled Flute over, whom they knew had a suspended license through a prior police contact, and found that the license plate didn't match the motorcycle.
Investigators say the vehicle's identification number (VIN) identified the motorcycle as stolen and deputies arrested and searched Flute.
Deputies say they found a cellophane wrapper containing a white substance suspected to be narcotics. The substance tested positive for 'Croak', a combination of methamphetamine and cocaine.
Flute was charged with possessing a stolen motor vehicle, meth possession and a possessing controlled substance. Flute was also cited for driving with a suspended license and not having a valid driver's license.
Flute's preliminary hearing is happening Wednesday September 6 at 9 a.m. at the Williamson County Courthouse in Marion.