...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO
10 PM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values of
105 to 115 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From noon Sunday to 10 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This will likely be the worst heat wave
we have experienced this summer in terms of duration. The
multiple day aspect of this excessive heat will add to the
impact.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

West Frankfort man due in court for motorcycle theft, 'croak' possession charges

Levi J. Flute MUGSHOT
MARION, Ill. (WSIL) -- A West Frankfort man is having a preliminary hearing in Williamson County next month for drug and theft charges.
 
Sheriff's deputies say they witnessed Levi J. Flute, 27, of West Frankfort, driving a motorcycle north on Otis Street from DeYoung Street in Marion around 9:08 p.m. Saturday August 12 according to a news release.
 
Deputies pulled Flute over, whom they knew had a suspended license through a prior police contact, and found that the license plate didn't match the motorcycle.
 
Investigators say the vehicle's identification number (VIN) identified the motorcycle as stolen and deputies arrested and searched Flute.
 
Deputies say they found a cellophane wrapper containing a white substance suspected to be narcotics. The substance tested positive for 'Croak', a combination of methamphetamine and cocaine.
 
Flute was charged with possessing a stolen motor vehicle, meth possession and a possessing controlled substance. Flute was also cited for driving with a suspended license and not having a valid driver's license.
 
Flute's preliminary hearing is happening Wednesday September 6 at 9 a.m. at the Williamson County Courthouse in Marion.

