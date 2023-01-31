Video shows Paducah barber helping rescue Las Vegas driver before car catches fire

PADUCAH, Ky. (WSIL) -- A Paducah man on vacation in Las Vegas left Sin City with a good deed on his back.
Justin Mouser, a barber who owns My Barber Shoppe in Paducah, says he and his family were in town for two hours when they witnessed a car accident.
"The car was sitting there and the back tire was spinning," Mouser said. "It had just happened. There was still dust in the air."
When Mouser realized the driver was still in the car, he went over to check the window and saw the driver slumped over on the steering wheel.
"I had to go cross the street," Mouser said. "I'm nosey and had to see what was going on."
Mouser says he tapped on the driver's window and that the driver somehow stepped on the gas pedal while the car remained stuck in its position.
"It started throwing gravel... so we kind of ran forward away from the back of the car. Then the tire blew out. Seconds later the engine blew out and a big fireball shot out from under the hood," Mouser said.
Mouser and a group of people tried to break one of the car's windows to get to the driver. An officer arrived and broke the window and asked people to stay away. Mouser stayed behind, remembering how he was in a car fire years ago.
"I drag-raced a little bit and my car caught on fire a couple of years ago at the strip," Mouser said. "I wasn't unconscious though. I was ready to get out. I know that if this man was awake he would've wanted out too."
Video shared by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Facebook page blurs Mouser's face. But Mouser's actions were clear as day.
Mouser got into the car on the passenger's side and opened the driver's side door from the inside. Seconds later he and the officer dragged the driver out of the car before flames appeared from underneath.
"I just knew we needed to get him out," Mouser said.
ABC 7 Los Angeles reports that the driver, Alexander Dawkins, is facing a DUI charge and was arrested Friday at a hospital.
Mouser, retaining his humility, admits that he thinks people are making a big deal about the rescue. He says it was humanity at work and that he'd do it again.
"[I'm] obligated. Everybody should do it. It seems like the right thing to do," Mouser said.