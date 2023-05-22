The 2023 Youth Cadet Law Enforcement Academy

MAKANDA, IL -- The Team Illinois Youth Police Camp at Touch of Nature is a week-long residency camp structured to promote educational and learning opportunities for youth ages 13-17 from diverse communities and backgrounds.
This camp is operated by local police and sheriff departments, social service agencies, the Illinois National Guard, and the Illinois State Police.
It is based off of a 15-year successful camp model from the Metro East area, and the primary purpose is to establish inter-personal relations between the youth of this area and law enforcement in order to create a better understanding of the problems and attitudes of both groups.
We spoke with M/Sgt. Joey Watson with the Illinois State Police about the program. You can watch the full interview above.
Team Illinois Youth Police Camp will offer a variety of different activities for Cadets to participate in. Military Drill, Sports and Physical Training, Life Skills, Police and Military Procedures, Fishing Derby, and Team Building are some of the activities planned.
The camp cost $20 per cadet for the week and meals and dorms are provided. It is scheduled for Sunday, June 11 - Saturday, June 17, 2023.
For more information including registration you can visit this website.