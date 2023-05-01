"That's my heart": Family mourns Rayshawn Simon, victim of Carbondale shooting last Friday

CARBONDALE, Ill. (WSIL) -- Candles, pictures and a Rick & Morty t-shirt decorated a power pole where Rayshawn Simon spent the final moments of his life.
Simon, 41, was at The Fields Apartments Friday night when he witnessed his girlfriend being hit with a pistol by another man according to Rayshawn's cousin Marcus Lilly.
"She got hit by the gun and after that [Rayshawn] couldn't do anything else. He fought the man," Lilly said. "At the end of the day the man's friend shot him."
Dewayne Jones was arrested and charged with two counts of first degree murder, aggravated discharged of a firearm and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.
Jeffrey Harris was arrested and charged with aggravated battery and unlawful use of a weapon. Lilly says there's a second shooter that police haven't caught.
"I don't know who he is but I definitely would tell you," Lilly said. "My brother can't come back... This was not him."
Carbondale Police couldn't provide further details as it's part of an active investigation. Lilly says police were at the apartment complex one hour before the shooting.
"They waited until somebody got shot. They could've stopped everything before any of that escalated," Lilly said. "The same people that was doing the same stuff when they got here are the same people that were doing the same stuff when they left."
"This hurts the land," Walt Pearson, another of Rayshawn's cousins, said.
Simon loved comic books, anime, the Los Angeles Lakers and the TV series Rick & Morty according to Lilly. Pearson says Simon used to put together fireworks displays before being shut down.
Simon leaves behind a fiance and 11 children, five of whom are biological. Lilly says it's hard to forget what happened Friday night but much harder to understand.
"My son looked out the window and seen my cousin, his uncle laying right there on the ground dead. He's traumatized from it," Lilly said.
The family plans to hold at vigil at The Fields on Saturday at 7 p.m. while they wait for justice. Lilly says no amount of justice can bring back the person he's known his whole life.
A brother. A lifeline.
"That's my heart."