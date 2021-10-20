Suspect shot after scuffle inside sheriff's office

MCLEANSBORO, Ill. (WSIL) -- A theft suspect is in a hospital after being shot inside the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office in McLeansboro.
The shooting happened just after 12:20 a.m. Wednesday according to Illinois State Police.
Three people were involved, according to ISP, including a McLeansboro police officer, a sheriff's deputy and a suspect in custody.
ISP says the officers were booking the suspect for possession of a controlled substance, meth and a stolen vehicle. ISP says the suspect broke free from their restraints and began assaulting the officers.
Both officers removed their weapons and fired at the suspect, who was hit with one round, according to ISP. The suspect was taken to a hospital where they are in critical condition.
Earlier Wednesday, Hamilton County State's Attorney Justin Hood told News 3 that the suspect was also in custody for allegedly having stolen property connected to an investigation in Williamson County.
News 3 was also made aware of various social media posts on communityy watch groups asking for help in locating a stolen red single cab Ford F-150 with veteran's license plates.
One man who lives on Dew Drop Drive in Marion told News 3 his home was burglarized sometime Tuesday night. A second man said he witnessed a 'suspicious' red truck passing by his home on Dulle Drive around 5 p.m. Tuesday.
One hour later, the second man said heard a vehicle speeding west on Dulle Drive. When he ran out to investigate, the man said he witnessed the red truck turning left onto Fair Street.
After the truck turned, the man said a police cruiser drove in the red truck's direction. The man said the truck matched the description of the one reported stolen on social media.
ISP has not released the suspect's name or whether the stolen vehicle the suspect was charged with matches one reported stolen in Williamson County.
ISP is still investigating,