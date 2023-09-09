Sheriff's deputies looking for missing senior in Williamson County

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (WSIL) -- Investigators need help looking for a senior citizen who went missing Saturday morning.
Janet Borowitz, 81, was last seen leaving her home at around 10:30 a.m. Investigators believe Borowitz walked away from her home in the 5000 block of Bald Eagle Lane in Carbondale, located in rural Williamson County.
Borowitz stands 5’ 0” tall, weighs 100 pounds, has blue eyes and blonde hair.
Anyone who has seen her or knows her whereabouts can call the Williamson County Sheriff's Office at 618-997-6541.