Series of crashes keep crews busy Tuesday night in southeast Missouri

CHARLESTON, Mo. (WSIL ) -- A series of semi crashes kept crews busy in southeast Missouri Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
Police responded to an overturned semi truck just east of Charleston around 7:30pm Tuesday. That incident triggered a domino effect of crashes.
A Charleston Police unit was dispatched to assist Missouri state highway patrol with traffic control, according to captain Barry Morgan from the Mississippi County Sheriffs Office.
During traffic control, a second semi truck rear ended the police unit. A third semi struck the semi that hit the police cruiser, according to Morgan.
The officer was okay after being airlifted to St Francis Hospital in Cape Girardeau.
Morgan blamed icy roads and speeding drivers for the crashes.
“Everybody’s in a rush these days. They’re trying to get to where they need to go regardless of the weather or the black ice on the road,” Morgan said.
The crashes closed down northbound I-57 lanes from exit 12 in Charleston to the Illinois border. Police redirected traffic leaving lines of semis at a standstill.
Lanes reopened at around 11:45pm. About an hour later, police responded to another crash on the I-57 southbound lane east of Sikeston.
Morgan says a semi struck a two truck that was trying to get a vehicle out of a ditch. That crash reduced traffic to one lane.
Morgan says they’ve handled countless crashes in the past week as winter weather passed through.
There are more on the interstate with higher speeds with semis being involved” Morgan said. “They don’t really slow down like they should. It’s really hard to control a semi on ice.”