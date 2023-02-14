Prosecution rests in Julia Bevely murder trial

MARION, Ill. (WSIL) -- State prosecuctors have rested their case against Julia Bevely in the 2020 murder of Jade Beasley.
Tuesday marked the trial's sixth day and fourth day of arguments. The day started with testimony from detectives who pinged Bevely's cell phone data.
The defense argues that Bevely was traveling to Carbondale when she forgot items and went back home. That's when she struggled with a suspect before discovering Beasley's body in the home, according to the defense.
On Tuesday, an expert witness in cell phone data testified that Bevely's phone was pinged in Marion and didn't come anywhere close to Carbondale on the day of Dec. 5, 2020.
Videos shown to the courts show a vehicle, matching the description of the vehicle belonging to Bevely, driving away from the Beasley residence and to a Marion Huck's gas station.
More video revealed Bevely disposing items in one of the gas station's trash bags. Detectives testified searching a landfill and found a shower curtain and broken pieces of a knife.
The defense pointed out that the knife fragments and shower curtain could not be tied to the Beasley/Bevely residence because they were contaminated with soil.
Jessica Bradley and Gregory Michael Beasley, Jade Beasley's parents, both testified Tuesday afternoon. They described their daughter as an artistic, creative girl who loved animals and would help anyone she could.
The pair testified that the relationship between Bevely and Beasley was 'okay'.
Bradley told the courts that she was scheduled to pick up Beasley and take her to Bradley's younger daughter's birthday party. Bradley tried calling and texting Beasley several times but received no answer.
That's when she pulled up to the home and saw police and an ambulance. Bradley also testified seeing Beasley in a body bag 'incredibly pale'.
The defense will now call five witnesses for questions regarding the relationship between Beasley and Bevely. The judge allowed the questions as long as they're about the case and not the defendant's character.
The trial resumes Wednesday at 9 a.m. in Williamson County Court.