Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Plumfield and Murphysboro

.The Big Muddy River will continue a slow fall into next week,
falling below flood stage at Plumfield tomorrow and at Murphysboro
next Tuesday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Big Muddy River near Plumfield.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs affecting mainly
bottomland and surrounding low lying areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 20.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late tomorrow morning.
- Flood stage is 20.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
1 AM CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Southern Illinois, western Kentucky, and southeast
Missouri.

* WHEN...From 1 PM Friday to 1 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will be locally much stronger in any
severe thunderstorm activity this afternoon and early tonight.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Pope to be discharged from hospital on Saturday, Vatican says

  • Updated
  • 0
Pope Francis is expected to be discharged from hospital on Saturday.

 Antonio Masiello/Getty Images

Pope Francis is expected to be discharged from hospital on Saturday, Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said Friday in a statement.

Francis, 86, was hospitalized on Wednesday for the treatment of a respiratory infection.

He will participate in a Palm Sunday Mass service in St Peter's Square, Bruni added on Friday.

The Pontiff had pizza for dinner on Thursday together with medical and police staff, and Friday "after breakfast, he read some newspapers and resumed his work. His Holiness's return home to Santa Marta is expected tomorrow, following the results of the latest tests this morning," Bruni said.

Bruni had earlier revealed that Francis was given antibiotics to treat infectious bronchitis during his stay in hospital.

He spent a second "restful" night at the Policlinico A. Gemelli Hospital in Rome, Vatican sources told CNN on Friday.

The pontiff -- who as a young man suffered from severe pneumonia and had part of a lung removed -- has had a recent history of medical issues.

He has often been seen with a walking stick and sometimes uses a wheelchair due to pain in his right knee. Last year, he canceled a trip to Democratic Republic of Congo and South Sudan after doctors said he might also have to miss a later trip to Canada unless he agreed to have 20 more days of therapy and rest for his knee. He ultimately went to the DRC and South Sudan in February.

Francis also suffers from diverticulitis, a common condition that can cause the inflammation or infection of the colon. In 2021, he had surgery to remove part of his colon.

