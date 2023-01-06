Police search for suspect following gunshots heard in Carbondale

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Carbondale police looking for a suspect involved in a shooting on the 500 block of South Forest Street
Carbondale police received a report of gunfire on Wednesday. The suspect ran away when officers arrived at the scene.
They then learned about a man who ran east in the 800 block of West Cherry Street shortly after the shots were fired. Police were unable to find him.
No injuries were reported. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Carbondale Police department at (618) 457-3200.