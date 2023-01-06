 Skip to main content
Police search for suspect following gunshots heard in Carbondale

  • Updated
  • 0
Crime, police

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Carbondale police looking for a suspect involved in a shooting on the 500 block of South Forest Street

Carbondale police received a report of gunfire on Wednesday. The suspect ran away when officers arrived at the scene.

They then learned about a man who ran east in the 800 block of West Cherry Street shortly after the shots were fired. Police were unable to find him.

No injuries were reported. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Carbondale Police department at (618) 457-3200.

