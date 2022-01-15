 Skip to main content
...Minor Accumulation of Snow Possible through Sunday...

A storm system will bring two rounds of wintry precipitation to
the region. The first will be mainly across southeast Missouri and
southern Illinois today as rain mixes with and transitions to snow
from north to south. Accumulations should average well below an
inch across most of the area, but may near or exceed an inch in
some locations west of a line from Pinckneyville to Murphysboro
Illinois and Perryville to Poplar Bluff Missouri. Most of the snow
accumulation should be on grassy and elevated surfaces, and any
impact to travel should be minor with warm ground temperatures and
air temperatures near or above freezing.

The second round of wintry precipitation is expected across mainly
southern portions of western Kentucky late tonight and Sunday.
Accumulations may near or exceed an inch along and south of a line
from Murray to Greenville Kentucky. And it's possible that up to 2
inches of snow could accumulate in far southeastern sections of
the area, especially near the Tennessee border south of Elkton and
Hopkinsville. Minor travel impacts may develop across far southern
sections of western Kentucky late tonight and Sunday, especially
on untreated roads and elevated surfaces.

Please continue to monitor the latest forecast and check road
conditions before you travel.

Police arrest juvenile in connection to two Carbondale shootings

  • Updated
  • 0
Gun Violence Web.jpg

CARBONDALE, Ill. (WSIL) -- A juvenile is in custody for their role in a pair of shootings in Carbondale, according to police.

Carbondale Police responded to the area of East Cindy Street and South Wall Street for a report of shots fired at around 3:59 a.m. Friday.

In the investigation, officers learned a suspect fired several shots from a small sport utility vehicle at another vehicle in traffic according to a news release.

The occupants of those vehicles are acquaintances and eventually crashed into each other, according to police. The SUV was last seen driving east on East Walnut Street from South Wall Street.

Officers discovered damage at two residences as a result of the gunshots. No one was hurt, police say. Police also investigated reports of shots fired near thea area of West Walnut Street and South Maple Street.

A home in the 200 block of South Maple Street was damaged as a result, according to police. No one was injured. The investigation later revealed that the two shooting incidents were related.

Officers arrested a juvenile offender on Friday for weapons offense related to both incidents. Police did not disclose the juvenile's name, age or gender. The investigation into both shootings is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Carbondale Police Department at 618-549-2121 or the anonymous tip line Carbondale Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS (2677).

Tags

