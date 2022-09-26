Metropolis man breaks into home, attacks two people

METROPOLIS, ILLINOIS (WSIL) -- A local man is facing several charges after breaking into a home and attacking two people.
According to the police department, officers were called to a home on the 1000 block of East 6th street on September 23, 2022.
The victim claimed that Shane R. Oliver, 42 of Metropolis, entered the residence without permission by climbing through a window. While inside, he allegedly headbutted the victim and struck another person, who just had surgery, with an electronic fly swatter.
Through their investigation, police found Oliver had stolen items and was prohibited from being there by a valid order of protection.
Authorities arrested Oliver at another residence and charged him with:
- Violation of an order of protection
- Residential burglary
- Domestic battery
- Possession of methamphetamine
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Theft