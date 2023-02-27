Marion residents, food pantries adjust to cut in pandemic-era SNAP benefits

MARION, Ill. (WSIL) -- Millions of Americans will have to adjust to fewer food stamp benefits come Wednesday.
That's when the pandemic-era boost to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will come to an end.
For most of the pandemic low-income families got $95-$100 in extra SNAP benefits each month according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.
"It's helped me out quite a bit," Alisha Rester, of Marion said. "I haven't had to dab into my checks I would get from work."
Rester visits The Promise Mission in Marion which provides food and clothing to those struggling. Rester comes in once a week for lunch but may end up coming in more often now that the extra benefits will dry up.
"That kind of makes me nervous or scared a little bit," Rester said.
Rester is one of 41 million people who utilize SNAP benefits. Roughly 2 million live in Illinois and about two-thirds of the state's beneficiaries are families with children.
"The people that are working... are still hurting," Donald Noyd-El, of Marion said. "They're making enough to starve."
Jason Cremeans, a volunteer at the Promise Mission, says he receives food stamps as well but doesn't plan to take food from the pantry. Cremeans says there are others who need it more and pantries are about to take a big hit.
"[We'll] probably have a line out the door," Cremeans said. "A lot of pantries that give out food they're going to be busy like us."
But places like the Marion Ministerial Alliance, a group that's been around more than 30 years, are ready for the increase in need.
The alliance serves more than 175 families each month according to executive director JR Russell. Russell says they'll do what they can to make sure those who need food will get it.
"I wish we didn't have to be those people because I wish those problems wouldn't exist," Russell said.
The alliance doesn't receive any state or federal fundings and relies solely on community donations to run, Russell says.
Peggy Maragni, co-owner at The Promise, says she has faith that the community will step up.
"My goal with these people is to love them, hug them and then deal with what we need to deal with," Maragni said.