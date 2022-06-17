Law enforcement undergo training they say "saves lives"

VIENNA (WSIL) -- It's not unusual for police officers to respond to dangerous situations that put themselves and others at risk.
To prepare for those situations, police need special training.
Critical, that's how instructors describe the training 20 officers from across Illinois received this week.
"A lot of the skills that we do is muscle memory, and it is, you have to train and train a lot to get these skills, as you'll see when we do some of these scenarios," said David Rednour, Field Assistant Instructor.
The focus is understanding use of force and de-escalation.
"It's been critical forever. I became a police officer forty years ago. It was important then and it's just as important now," said Director of Law Enforcement Training Chuck Doan.
The Safe-T Act, also known as the police reform act, requires these trainings for officers.
"What we're gonna be doing is high risk traffic stops and use of force scenarios and teaching tactics and movement, tactical movement, entries into rooms safely for officers, and we're putting them in different scenarios where they gotta use different skills levels whether it be a shoot, no shoot, use OC, use Taser, or just use verbal," said Rednour.
Officers used safer options for real life tools, including rubber bullets and fake mace, to be able to understand proper procedure if those tools are ever needed.
The goal of the training is to be completed monthly, with next months training taking place in Murphysboro.
And officers know, doing the training once doesn't cover everything.
"They have to continue their training. This isn't something they can come to and they just do it once and it's over. They have to continue doing this training, to be trained doing this," said Rednour.