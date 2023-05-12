GRAPHIC CONTENT - ISP releases video of May 9th I-64 deadly shooting in Jefferson County

MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- Illinois State Police have released video in the officer involved shooting incident near Mt. Vernon that left one person dead and an officer injured.
The incident happened in the early morning hours on I-64 near Mt. Vernon on May 9th.
According to ISP, at 3:30 a.m., troopers responded to a vehicle in need of assistance on eastbound I-64 near milepost 72, just west of the I-57/I-64 interchange.
An ISP Trooper stopped to help a stranded motorist on the right shoulder of the road.
Inside the vehicle was Brandon L. Griffin, 23, of Albuquerque, NM, and Griffin's wife, Christine J. Santos, 31.
Another ISP officer arrived on the scene a short time later.
Police say an altercation occurred with Griffin and the 16-year-veteran ISP officer. They exchanged gunfire after Griffin displayed a firearm.
The ISP officer suffered serious, non-life threatening injuries. Griffin was shot and killed.
WARNING - VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC IMAGES - Click here for the video.
The injured officer received non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a regional hospital for treatment.
Griffin was pronounced dead at the scene by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office personnel.
The other ISP Trooper and Santos were uninjured.
Santos was taken into custody for a no-bond warrant out of New Mexico for bond violations on a pending aggravated assault with a firearm case in which Griffin was her co-defendant.
She was taken to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.
Initially, all eastbound lanes of I-64 were closed, but were reopened at around 6:25 a.m. They later were shut down again at 7:48 a.m. as part of the investigation and reopened at 8:53 a.m.
The investigation is ongoing with ISP and is under review by the Jefferson County State's Attorney's Office.