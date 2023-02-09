Day 4 of Julia Bevely trial ends with dramatic interrogation video

MARION, Ill. (WSIL) -- Video of Julia Bevely's interrogation ended in dramatic fashion and capped the second day of arguments in her murder trial. Bevely is accused of killing 11-year old Jade Beasley in December 2020.
On Thursday, the court heard hours of testimony from a crime scene investigator with Illinois State Police who was requested by the Williamson County Sheriff's Office.
The investigator testified that he photographed and collected evidence at the scene of the murder. Photos shown to the court revealed a gruesome scene inside the home.
Photo's taken from Beasley's autopsy were also shown, drawing gasps from family members watching. The investigator testified that blood reactive ultraviolet chemicals were sprayed in the home in order to trace blood invisible to the naked eye.
Only three rooms in the Bevely/Beasley residence did not contain blood, according to testimony.
A Carbondale-based dentist was called to testify as an expert witness in forensic odontology. The defense offered a continuing objection to the witness' testimony claiming it was inadmissible.
The judge sided with the prosecution saying that any observational, not theoretical, evidence is admissible in court. The witness observed photos showing bite marks on Bevely's arm that he said did not come from Bevely's teeth.
The court also heard testimony from one of two detectives who interviewed Bevely hours after Beasley's death. The two-hour video showed detectives questioning Bevely about the events and an ISP investigator collecting DNA samples.
The video ends with Bevely in tears screaming, 'Stop! I'm not talking to you anymore!' after a detective demonstrated a stabbing motion and asked if Bevely stabbed Beasley 'like this'.
The trial resumes Friday at 8:30 a.m. in Williamson County Court.