Colorado man arrested for drugs in Williamson County

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. -- A Colorado man is in jail after he was found with mushrooms, cannabis and paraphernalia.
The Williamson County Sheriff's Office said it happened around 9:18 a.m. on June 18th when a deputy saw a vehicle commit a traffic violation while they were out on a routine patrol.
A deputy pulled over the driver, identified as Robert I. Sullivan of Denver, Co. Sullivan was found to have 61 grams of suspected psilocybin mushrooms, 238 grams of cannabis contained in multiple pressure sealed bags, 4 boxes of THC sugar wax, 10 THC vape cartridges, and 3 THC gummy edibles, police said.
Sullivan was arrested and taken to the Williamson County Jail. He was cited for...
- Possession of Cannabis (100 -500 grams); 720 ILCS 550/4(d).
- Possession of Cannabis w/ intent to deliver (30-500 grams); 720 ILCS 550/5.
- Delivery of Schedule 1 Narcotic (psilocybin mushrooms) (50-200 grams); 720 ILCS 570/401.
- Possession of Schedule 1 Narcotic (psilocybin mushrooms) (> 200 grams); 720 ILCS 570/402.
“The interdiction of narcotics on our highways continues to be a critical mission for the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office. Law Enforcement agencies from around the country are committed to working together to stop the flow of drugs before they reach our children, families, and communities.”, stated Sheriff Jeff Diederich.
If you have any information concerning this or any other investigation, please contact the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office at 618.997.6541 or the Williamson County Crime Stoppers at 800.414.TIPS (8477). Your information is important and all callers may remain anonymous.