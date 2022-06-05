 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Carbondale Police investigate overnight shooting; witness says two hurt

  • Updated
  • 0
Carbondale ambulance after shooting

CARBONDALE. Ill. (WSIL) -- Carbondale Police responded to reports of a shooting near University and Main Street early Sunday morning.

News 3 arrived to a scene of multiple police units and ambulances shortly after 3 a.m. at the parking lot of First United Methodist Church.

There were at least eight squad cars present and some officers were seen carrying long guns.

One witness told News 3 they heard multiple gunshots and at least two people were injured. Police have not released any information as of 7:30 a.m. Sunday.

News 3 will update this story as more information becomes available.

Tags

Recommended for you