Carbondale Police investigate overnight shooting; witness says two hurt

CARBONDALE. Ill. (WSIL) -- Carbondale Police responded to reports of a shooting near University and Main Street early Sunday morning.
News 3 arrived to a scene of multiple police units and ambulances shortly after 3 a.m. at the parking lot of First United Methodist Church.
There were at least eight squad cars present and some officers were seen carrying long guns.
One witness told News 3 they heard multiple gunshots and at least two people were injured. Police have not released any information as of 7:30 a.m. Sunday.
News 3 will update this story as more information becomes available.