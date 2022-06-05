Carbondale Police investigate overnight shooting; police say two hurt

CARBONDALE. Ill. (WSIL) -- UPDATE 11:50 A.M.: Carbondale police were monitoring a large crowd in the 200 block of West Main Street at around 2:57 a.m. The officers heard gunshots and they soon after found two people who had non-life threatening injuries.
Carbondale Police responded to reports of a shooting near University and Main Street early Sunday morning.
Carbondale police were monitoring a large crowd in the 200 block of West Main Street at around 2:57 a.m.
News 3 arrived to a scene of multiple police units and ambulances shortly after 3 a.m. at the parking lot of First United Methodist Church.
There were at least eight squad cars present and some officers were seen carrying long guns.
One witness told News 3 they heard multiple gunshots and at least two people were injured. Police have not released any information as of 7:30 a.m. Sunday.
