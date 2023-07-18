 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

.Multiple rounds of thunderstorms will lead to heavy rain across the
watch area. The first round will occur this afternoon with a
secondary round late this evening into early Wednesday morning.
Exact placement of the heaviest swath is still somewhat uncertain.
There is some potential for a few areas to receive greater than 5
inches.

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, western Kentucky and
southeast Missouri, including the following areas, in southern
Illinois, Alexander, Gallatin, Hardin, Jackson, Johnson, Massac,
Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union and Williamson. In western Kentucky,
Ballard, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Christian, Crittenden,
Daviess, Fulton, Graves, Henderson, Hickman, Hopkins, Livingston,
Lyon, Marshall, McCracken, McLean, Muhlenberg, Todd, Trigg, Union
KY and Webster. In southeast Missouri, Cape Girardeau,
Mississippi, New Madrid, Perry MO and Scott.

* WHEN...Through Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Widespread amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected. A corridor
of 3 to 5 inches may occur, with locally higher amounts
possible.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Carbondale police arrest six in recent weapons investigation

police lights gun graphic mgn
MGN

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- Six people have been arrested in relation to a weapons investigation from June.

Carbondale police said in a recent release, in an incident which happened on June 18th at 3:19 a.m., officers started investigating a shooting that happened in the 1500 and 1600 blocks of East Main Street. 

Dejuon D. Baltimore

Levar D. Woods

This shooting investigation resulted in the arrest of multiple people connected to this shooting investigation, including Dejuon D. Baltimore, 23 of Champaign and Levar D. Woods, 25 of Carbondale.

Baltimore was charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated battery with a firearm.

Woods faces charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and aggravated battery with a firearm. 

Both were taken to the Jackson County Jail.

The police department also said there have been others arrested that area associated with this investigation.

Immanuel Salley

On July 7th, police arrested Immanuel Salley, 21 of Carbondale. Salley was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated battery with a firearm.

On July 11th, Carbondale officers arrested Shalisha Massie, 40 of Carbondale in relation to a weapon investigation. Massie faces charges of failure to appear and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Jahmai Salley

Also on July 11th, officers arrested Jahmai Salley, 24 of Carbondale. He was charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated battery with a firearm and was taken to the Jackson County Jail.

Fairleigh Ward

On July 14th, another Carbondale resident was arrested in a weapons investigation. Fairleigh Ward, 21 of Carbondale, was arrested for aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated discharge of a firearm and taken to the Jackson County Jail.

Carbondale police said in total, eight illegally possessed guns have been seized. One of them being a rifle.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

