Carbondale police arrest six in recent weapons investigation

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- Six people have been arrested in relation to a weapons investigation from June.
Carbondale police said in a recent release, in an incident which happened on June 18th at 3:19 a.m., officers started investigating a shooting that happened in the 1500 and 1600 blocks of East Main Street.
This shooting investigation resulted in the arrest of multiple people connected to this shooting investigation, including Dejuon D. Baltimore, 23 of Champaign and Levar D. Woods, 25 of Carbondale.
Baltimore was charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated battery with a firearm.
Woods faces charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and aggravated battery with a firearm.
Both were taken to the Jackson County Jail.
The police department also said there have been others arrested that area associated with this investigation.
On July 7th, police arrested Immanuel Salley, 21 of Carbondale. Salley was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated battery with a firearm.
On July 11th, Carbondale officers arrested Shalisha Massie, 40 of Carbondale in relation to a weapon investigation. Massie faces charges of failure to appear and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.
Also on July 11th, officers arrested Jahmai Salley, 24 of Carbondale. He was charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated battery with a firearm and was taken to the Jackson County Jail.
On July 14th, another Carbondale resident was arrested in a weapons investigation. Fairleigh Ward, 21 of Carbondale, was arrested for aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated discharge of a firearm and taken to the Jackson County Jail.
Carbondale police said in total, eight illegally possessed guns have been seized. One of them being a rifle.
The investigation is active and ongoing.