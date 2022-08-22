Carbondale Police actively recruiting officers including those without experience

CARBONDALE, Ill. (WSIL) -- Those interested in becoming a police officer in Carbondale could get a sign-on bonus with no experience required.
Police chief Stan Reno says the department has seen a steady stream of applicants in the last couple of months.
Reno is hoping to fill three to four spots that are currently open. The department is looking for lateral officers or applicants without police experience.
Lateral officers are those who transfer from other departments. While applications have fallen in recent years, Reno says he's seen more applications from people without police experience.
Those recruits, Reno says, will take time to hire because they need to wait for police academy spots to open so new, fresh recruits can train.
Reno says they want to show that this job, while dangerous, can be rewarding.
"As people listen to the difficulties that a law enforcement career can bring I think people second guess that a little bit on whether or not they want to get involved in that type of work," Reno said.
Reno says new hires will be eligible for a $5,000 sign-on bonus.
Since Reno became interim chief in September 2020, the department has seen 17 officers leave. Reno says 12 officers have been or are currently in the process of being hired.