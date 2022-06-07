Carbondale church to bolster security after Sunday shooting injures two

CARBONDALE, Ill. (WSIL) -- Shocking, but not surprising.
That's the reaction from church leaders after two people were shot at the parking lot of First United Methodist Church in Carbondale just after 3 a.m. Sunday.
"Our response is to pray and pray for peace," Rev. Dr. Rose Booker-Jones said. Booker-Jones is the church's acting pastor. "We'll continue to be good neighbors in this community but we're going to do our best to help law enforcement in this investigation."
The shooting was the third in the city in four days. The first happened June 2, injuring one; the second happened June 3, also injuring one. Four people were injured in those three shootings.
The church is now moving to boost security measures by installing cameras around the building. There's a Carbondale Police camera located at the intersection of Main Street & University Avenue across from the church.
So far no arrests have been made according to Police Chief Stan Reno. Reno says they're following every lead and getting help from the Jackson County Sheriff's Office and Illinois State Police.
"I'm optimistic that we'll make some arrests very soon in at least two of the shooting cases," Reno said.
The recent mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, Uvalde, Texas and Tulsa, Oklahoma have prompted outcries for stricter gun control legislation.
House lawmakers passed a pair of bills that would've allowed for stricter background checks but those stalled in the Senate.
Pastor Booker-Jones isn't sure if lawmakers will come up with a solution and says it's up to the people, not politicians, to change the narrative.
"We're the only ones that can make the change," Booker-Jones said. "Only the heart of man can make the changes that's really needed and we need to change our hearts."