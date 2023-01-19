Cape Girardeau police seize drugs, make arrests

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MISSOURI (WSIL) -- Police carry out two search warrants with the SEMO Drug Task Force resulting in several arrests and the seizure of narcotics.
The police department put a Facebook post about the unrelated search warrants, which took place in the early morning hours of January 19th.
Officers first responded to the 900-block of North Sprigg street around 5:00 a.m. to execute a search warrant on a residence in reference to illegal narcotic activities.
During the search, officers found suspected cocaine and prescription medication with one person being arrested.
The second search warrant took place around 6:30 a.m. on the 1000-block of William Street.
During the search of the residence, officers located suspected methamphetamine, a stolen firearm, and a female subject with an active warrant for her arrest. Three occupants were taken into custody.
All subjects from both incidents were transported to the Cape Girardeau Police Department for booking procedures, pending formal charges.