Cape Girardeau Police search for vehicle involved in hit-and-run

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (WSIL) -- A child was injured after being hit by a vehicle in Cape Girardeau.
Police say it happened Friday night around 7:22 p.m. near the intersection of Ranney and Elm Streets.
Officers responded to the area after a child was struck by a vehicle. The child's injuries were considered mild. The child was taken to a hospital as a precaution.
The vehicle involved drove off before officers arrived according to police. CGPD says the vehicle is described as a dark blue Dodge Challenger with Arkansas license plates.
Witnesses were able to provide officers with details of the hit-and-run according to police.
Anyone who sees a vehicle matching the description can call CGPD at 573-335-6621.